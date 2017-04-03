Paso Robles water district gets LAFCO...

Paso Robles water district gets LAFCO approval

The San Luis Obispo Local Agency Formation Commission voted 5-2 Thursday to approve an application to form the Estrella-El Pomar-Creston Water District as part of the Paso Robles groundwater basin. California law requires that water basins be sustainably managed by local agencies or risk intervention by state water officials.

