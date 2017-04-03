Palm Theatre to screen 1984 as part of international Trump protest
The Palm Theatre in San Luis Obispo will screen the film version of George Orwell's 1984 on Tuesday as part of an international protest against President Donald Trump. More than 190 art house theaters in 44 states, including about 28 in California, will show 1984 on Tuesday, according to the organization United States of Cinema, which is helping plan the event.
