Old boss, same as the new boss

Old boss, same as the new boss

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cal Coast News

Editor's note: A column by Democrat Stew Jenkins will run in CalCoastNews every other week, rotating with a column by Republican Mike Brown. On March 28, at 9 a.m., the San Luis Obispo City Council met in a small hotel conference room for a "workshop" with selected management staff to discuss outreach, respective roles of counsel and staff, and compensation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... 21 hr Kenn 1
Guranteed Rate Scandal David Wilson 21 hr Teresa 1
Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09) 22 hr meth recovery not... 29
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) Thu iowa sioux robbed 76
Did the cops ever get the drug dealer at Smart ... Thu saw it coming 1
News Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09) Apr 2 Baldboytattoo 37
SLO POLICE Department Dysfunctional Corrupt (May '15) Apr 2 Tina 6
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,820 • Total comments across all topics: 280,122,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC