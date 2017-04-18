New Santa Barbara Poet Laureate

New Santa Barbara Poet Laureate

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Santa Barbara Independent

Probably the first thing most people notice about Santa Barbara's new poet laureate, Enid Osborn, is her smile. It's shy but friendly and, like everything about Osborn, seems to come from someplace centered and genuine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg... 22 hr Cho 8
San Luis Police Abuses Fri Gene 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr 18 wmcnatt 8
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) Apr 18 Fearnot 89
News SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct Apr 17 Doolittle 2
SLO District Attorney suspect in False cases Apr 16 James P 1
News Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria... Apr 16 Willy 3
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for San Luis Obispo County was issued at April 23 at 1:24PM PDT

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,507,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC