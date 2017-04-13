National Science Foundation awards al...

National Science Foundation awards alumni for excellence

The National Science Foundation awarded fellowships to eight SF State alumni, making SF State the California State University with the most students to receive fellowships this year. The National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program received over 13,000 applications and narrowed it down to 2,000 recipients, according to the program's The award recognizes and supports outstanding graduate students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines by providing recipients with an annual $34,000 stipend for three years and tuition support for graduate school.

