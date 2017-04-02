MINDBODY Inc (MB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "MINDBODY, Inc. develops cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to manage class and appointment schedules, staff members, client information, online bookings, inventory, payroll and retail sales for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts and dance exercise, as well as spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrens activity center and integrative health centers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.