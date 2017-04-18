Marin Headlands clinic sees continued...

Marin Headlands clinic sees continued influx of seal pups

Monday

Marine Mammal Center clinicians use green tape to keep track of medication for elephant seal pups during the morning feeding Monday. Fatty “milkshakes,” “fish school” and rest are the order of the day for undernourished and weak elephant seal pups found on beaches after being separated from their mothers, likely because of the harsh winter and spring storms.

