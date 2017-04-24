Man snatches woman in SLO, tries dragging her into home
A 40-year-old man allegedly grabbed a 30-year-old woman who was walking on a San Luis Obispo sidewalk on Friday and tried to drag her into a nearby apartment. But, a friend of the victim interrupted the kidnapping and called the police.
