Man in ATV leads Pismo Beach police on pursuit
A man was arrested late Friday night after riding an ATV up Highway 101 from Pismo Beach into San Luis Obispo, police said. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers spotted Shawn Cahill, 42, of Chico driving recklessly near Price and Dolliver streets and attempted to pull him over.
