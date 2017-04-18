Jay Turner Upped To KSNI/Santa Maria PD; Pepper Daniels Focuses On San Luis Obispo
AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA /SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA Dir./Programming PEPPER DANIELS is adding programming duties for Hot AC KSTT, while retaining responsibilities for Country clustermate KKJG, and heritage Talk KVEC-A. DANIELS will now be completely focused on the company's SAN LUIS OBISPO stations, after juggling time at the company's SANTA MARIA, CA group.
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Sat
|Cho
|8
|San Luis Police Abuses
|Fri
|Gene
|1
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Apr 18
|wmcnatt
|8
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Apr 18
|Fearnot
|89
|SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct
|Apr 17
|Doolittle
|2
|SLO District Attorney suspect in False cases
|Apr 16
|James P
|1
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Apr 16
|Willy
|3
