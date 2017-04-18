Jay Turner Upped To KSNI/Santa Maria PD; Pepper Daniels Focuses On San Luis Obispo

AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA /SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA Dir./Programming PEPPER DANIELS is adding programming duties for Hot AC KSTT, while retaining responsibilities for Country clustermate KKJG, and heritage Talk KVEC-A. DANIELS will now be completely focused on the company's SAN LUIS OBISPO stations, after juggling time at the company's SANTA MARIA, CA group.

