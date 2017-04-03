Is the SLO City Council on the side of out of town developers?
Loren Riehl's under-parked, overly-dense and poorly designed student apartment complex at 71 Palomar could have gone through without clearcutting 55 old growth trees , without moving and possibly delisting an historic master listed house, without destroying a cultural landscape and without alienating concerned residents throughout the city. Any good developer would have saved the old growth trees by building his project around them and would have taken pains to avoid moving an historic house while all along pocketing a treasure trove of profits.
