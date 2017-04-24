Hundreds partake in SLO's "March for Science"
Hundreds of science supporters marched the streets of San Luis Obispo on Saturday in a march to raise awareness of the importance of science in addressing society's largest and complex issues. At the rally that took place on Earth Day, numerous speakers addressed the large crowd at Emerson Park, including San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon.
