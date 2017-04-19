High-Speed Rail Authority Discusses R...

High-Speed Rail Authority Discusses Routes to Anaheim

California's High-Speed Rail Authority brought its public forum roadshow to the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center two weeks ago to share proposed project alternatives for the Los Angeles-to-Anaheim route. The meeting was one of four in the region presenting details about the thirty-mile portion connecting Los Angeles Union Station to ARTIC.

