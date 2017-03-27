Panelist Ryan Horn , Cuesta College alumnus and founder of the Vintner Vault, speaks to high school students from across the Central and South Coast about his experiences with global entrepreneurship during a breakout session of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit on March 17 at Hotel Corque in Solvang hosted by the Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.