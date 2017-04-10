Fresno Bee starting to look for new o...

Fresno Bee starting to look for new office location

The Fresno Bee is in early stages of looking for a new headquarters to replace its current home at 1626 E. St. in downtown Fresno. The reason: The building was designed during the print era and no longer fits The Bee's digital-era business needs, said Publisher Tom Cullinan.

