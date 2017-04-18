Fledgling Shandon water district under FPPC investigation
Less than a week after 68 landowners around Shandon held an election to form the Shandon-San Juan Water District, the California Fair Political Practices Commission announced on April 17 that it was opening an investigation into whether the proponents of that water district violated campaign laws by not reporting financial receipts and expenditures leading up to the election. The investigation stems from a complaint filed by Kevin P. Rice, a San Luis Obispo resident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Tue
|wmcnatt
|8
|SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct
|Mon
|Doolittle
|2
|SLO District Attorney suspect in False cases
|Apr 16
|James P
|1
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Apr 16
|Willy
|3
|Murder of Andrew Holland in SLO Sheriffs custody
|Apr 11
|Truth Matters
|1
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|Apr 9
|TattooedBaldBoy
|39
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC