Emergency responders pull stranded Fresno kayaker out of water at Monta a de Oro
Emergency responders rescued a man near Corallina Cove at MontaA a de Oro State Park on Saturday morning after he was thrown from his kayak and stranded on a bluff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|1 hr
|Baldboytattoo
|37
|SLO POLICE Department Dysfunctional Corrupt (May '15)
|7 hr
|Tina
|6
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Mar 27
|Fatboyr
|5
|Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09)
|Mar 26
|Steve
|28
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|Mar 19
|COP
|7
|Time to hire a New Chief of Police
|Mar 19
|Pacman
|2
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Mar 18
|Filipinos are rats
|74
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC