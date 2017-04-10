Donna Polizzi: In Fertile Edna Valley, Sextant Wines Hold All Kinds of Surprises
Not only is the historic mail stop a source of delicious wines and gourment foods, it rolls out the charm with a fully restored Gypsy Vardo The historic Gypsy Vardo is a hidden gem, usually located near the Sextant Wines Tasting Room in Edna Valley, southeast of San Luis Obispo. The Sextant Wines Tasting Room & Gourmet Deli offers fantastic wines and delicious food in classy country elegance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|37 min
|international com...
|83
|Murder of Andrew Holland in SLO Sheriffs custody
|Tue
|Truth Matters
|1
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|Apr 9
|TattooedBaldBoy
|39
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Apr 9
|Steve VD
|2
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Guranteed Rate Scandal David Wilson
|Apr 6
|Teresa
|1
|Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09)
|Apr 6
|meth recovery not...
|29
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC