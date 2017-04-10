Donna Polizzi: In Fertile Edna Valley...

Donna Polizzi: In Fertile Edna Valley, Sextant Wines Hold All Kinds of Surprises

Not only is the historic mail stop a source of delicious wines and gourment foods, it rolls out the charm with a fully restored Gypsy Vardo The historic Gypsy Vardo is a hidden gem, usually located near the Sextant Wines Tasting Room in Edna Valley, southeast of San Luis Obispo. The Sextant Wines Tasting Room & Gourmet Deli offers fantastic wines and delicious food in classy country elegance.

