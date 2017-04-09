Donations for immigrant students must fund actions, not just words
A group of USC faculty members led by Gould School of Law professor Ariela Gross purchased a full-page advertisement in the Los Angeles Times, which was published on March 23, after raising $22,120 through a GoFundMe account. The advertisement demonstrated public support for immigrant and international students in light of President Donald Trump's immigration ban and was signed by over 300 USC faculty members.
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|9 hr
|international com...
|83
|Murder of Andrew Holland in SLO Sheriffs custody
|Tue
|Truth Matters
|1
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|Apr 9
|TattooedBaldBoy
|39
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Apr 9
|Steve VD
|2
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Guranteed Rate Scandal David Wilson
|Apr 6
|Teresa
|1
|Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09)
|Apr 6
|meth recovery not...
|29
