Donations for immigrant students must fund actions, not just words

A group of USC faculty members led by Gould School of Law professor Ariela Gross purchased a full-page advertisement in the Los Angeles Times, which was published on March 23, after raising $22,120 through a GoFundMe account. The advertisement demonstrated public support for immigrant and international students in light of President Donald Trump's immigration ban and was signed by over 300 USC faculty members.

