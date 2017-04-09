Donations for immigrant students must...

Donations for immigrant students must fund actions, not just words

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: Daily Trojan

A group of USC faculty members led by Gould School of Law professor Ariela Gross purchased a full-page advertisement in the Los Angeles Times, which was published on March 23, after raising $22,120 through a GoFundMe account. The advertisement demonstrated public support for immigrant and international students in light of President Donald Trump's immigration ban and was signed by over 300 USC faculty members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Trojan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) 9 hr international com... 83
Murder of Andrew Holland in SLO Sheriffs custody Tue Truth Matters 1
News Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09) Apr 9 TattooedBaldBoy 39
News Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria... Apr 9 Steve VD 2
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... Apr 6 Kenn 1
Guranteed Rate Scandal David Wilson Apr 6 Teresa 1
Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09) Apr 6 meth recovery not... 29
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,734 • Total comments across all topics: 280,278,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC