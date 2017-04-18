Doctor fired for inappropriate behavior, hired by Dignity Health
A doctor fired for having a sexual relationship with a patient, was hired by San Luis Obispo Oncology and Hematology Health Center, which is part of the Dignity Health network. [Bellingham Herald] Andrew L. Kominsky allegedly had a sexual relationship with a woman he was treating for breast cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|12 hr
|wmcnatt
|8
|SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct
|Mon
|Doolittle
|2
|SLO District Attorney suspect in False cases
|Sun
|James P
|1
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Apr 16
|Willy
|3
|Murder of Andrew Holland in SLO Sheriffs custody
|Apr 11
|Truth Matters
|1
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|Apr 9
|TattooedBaldBoy
|39
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC