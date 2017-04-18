Doctor fired for inappropriate behavi...

Doctor fired for inappropriate behavior, hired by Dignity Health

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Cal Coast News

A doctor fired for having a sexual relationship with a patient, was hired by San Luis Obispo Oncology and Hematology Health Center, which is part of the Dignity Health network. [Bellingham Herald] Andrew L. Kominsky allegedly had a sexual relationship with a woman he was treating for breast cancer.

