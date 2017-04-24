CVS Health Foundation awards over $1 million in grants
The CVS Health Foundation recently announced more than $1 million in grants to 33 free and charitable clinics as part of a multi-year grant program with the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics. Over the past four years, the foundation has donated nearly $5 million to NAFC to increase access to quality care and support the management of chronic disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Apr 22
|Cho
|8
|San Luis Police Abuses
|Apr 21
|Gene
|1
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Apr 18
|wmcnatt
|8
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Apr 18
|Fearnot
|89
|SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct
|Apr 17
|Doolittle
|2
|SLO District Attorney suspect in False cases
|Apr 16
|James P
|1
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Apr 16
|Willy
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC