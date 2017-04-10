County Holds Fire Drill Wednesday
Travelers and residents along Cathedral Oaks Road between County Fire headquarters and Cieneguitas Road may note lines of fire engines and helicopters overhead. Don't be alarmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.
