Cookery teacher and mum-of-three who seduced schoolboy with nude pictures and videos jailed
Mum-of-three Tara Stumph, 36, had sex with the 16-year-old boy "before and after class" during a year-long relationship. She could have been banged up for 10 years if the case had gone to trial and she was convicted of all the charges.
