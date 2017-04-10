Columbia River grad named Outstanding...

Columbia River grad named Outstanding Woman in Engineering

Myra Lukens, 22, a senior at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo's College of Engineering, was named an Outstanding Women in Engineering from the campus' chapter of the Society of Women Engineers. The 2012 Columbia River High School graduate is one of five students to receive the honor, which is awarded based on faculty recommendations, demonstrated leadership, related work experience and grade-point average.

