Check fraud suspects caught in SLO with meth and toddler
Three Fresno residents are accused of using fraudulent checks in San Luis Obispo County that have resulted in local businesses suffering $160,000 in losses, with another $150,000 in losses expected, according to SLOPD. Officers located the suspects in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday and found them with a 3-year-old girl and methamphetamine.
