Check fraud suspects caught in SLO with meth and toddler

54 min ago Read more: Cal Coast News

Three Fresno residents are accused of using fraudulent checks in San Luis Obispo County that have resulted in local businesses suffering $160,000 in losses, with another $150,000 in losses expected, according to SLOPD. Officers located the suspects in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday and found them with a 3-year-old girl and methamphetamine.

