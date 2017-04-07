Castro Valley woman rocks it
After placing her painted rock in a tree, Angelique, the anonymous woman behind Castro Valley Rocks, photographs it at Cull Canyon Regional Recreation Area. Photo by Paul Kuroda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Fri
|Fearnot
|77
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Thu
|Kenn
|1
|Guranteed Rate Scandal David Wilson
|Thu
|Teresa
|1
|Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09)
|Thu
|meth recovery not...
|29
|Did the cops ever get the drug dealer at Smart ...
|Thu
|saw it coming
|1
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|Apr 2
|Baldboytattoo
|37
|SLO POLICE Department Dysfunctional Corrupt (May '15)
|Apr 2
|Tina
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC