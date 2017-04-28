Cal Poly San Luis Obispo gets largest donation in CSU history
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo has received the largest donation in CSU history from William and Linda Frost, according to a news release from the university. CSU Chancellor Timothy White, Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong and College of Science and Mathematics Dean Phil Bailey will announce the amount of the historic gift in a special ceremony on May 3. The school said that the gift "will play a leading role for years to come in helping the university produce innovative, workforce-ready professionals whose work will solve real-world problems and make significant, lasting impacts."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Business Times.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Apr 22
|Cho
|8
|San Luis Police Abuses
|Apr 21
|Gene
|1
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Apr 18
|wmcnatt
|8
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Apr 18
|Fearnot
|89
|SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct
|Apr 17
|Doolittle
|2
|SLO District Attorney suspect in False cases
|Apr 16
|James P
|1
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Apr 16
|Willy
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC