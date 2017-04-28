Cal Poly San Luis Obispo gets largest...

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo gets largest donation in CSU history

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo has received the largest donation in CSU history from William and Linda Frost, according to a news release from the university. CSU Chancellor Timothy White, Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong and College of Science and Mathematics Dean Phil Bailey will announce the amount of the historic gift in a special ceremony on May 3. The school said that the gift "will play a leading role for years to come in helping the university produce innovative, workforce-ready professionals whose work will solve real-world problems and make significant, lasting impacts."

