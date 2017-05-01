Blue Lake Rancheria celebrates going solar
The Blue Lake Rancheria on Thursday afternoon celebrated the completion of the solar array and microgrid setup that will power the Blue Lake Casino and Hotel and tribal government office facilities. About 80 people sat in the casino's Sapphire Palace for the microgrid celebration to hear speakers talk about their part in the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
