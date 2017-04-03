Awkward: Little Theatre's 'The Nerd' pokes at the line between loyalty and sanity
We've all been there. The friend who tells the horrifyingly inappropriate joke and keeps laughing while everyone else falls silent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|3 hr
|Kenn
|1
|Guranteed Rate Scandal David Wilson
|3 hr
|Teresa
|1
|Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09)
|4 hr
|meth recovery not...
|29
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|6 hr
|iowa sioux robbed
|76
|Did the cops ever get the drug dealer at Smart ...
|6 hr
|saw it coming
|1
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|Apr 2
|Baldboytattoo
|37
|SLO POLICE Department Dysfunctional Corrupt (May '15)
|Apr 2
|Tina
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC