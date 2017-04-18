ATV chase suspect was on the run after dragging girlfriend by hair
The ATV rider who led officers on a chase on Highway 101 Friday had been on the run for more than 48 hours after a CHP officer spotted him dragging his beaten girlfriend by the hair across a Northern California yard. [ KCRA ] On Wednesday afternoon, the officer saw Shawn Cahill, 42, dragging his girlfriend across the front yard of an Oroville home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Tue
|wmcnatt
|8
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Apr 18
|Fearnot
|89
|SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct
|Apr 17
|Doolittle
|2
|SLO District Attorney suspect in False cases
|Apr 16
|James P
|1
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Apr 16
|Willy
|3
|Murder of Andrew Holland in SLO Sheriffs custody
|Apr 11
|Truth Matters
|1
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|Apr 9
|TattooedBaldBoy
|39
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC