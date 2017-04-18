ATV chase suspect was on the run after dragging girlfriend by hair

The ATV rider who led officers on a chase on Highway 101 Friday had been on the run for more than 48 hours after a CHP officer spotted him dragging his beaten girlfriend by the hair across a Northern California yard. [ KCRA ] On Wednesday afternoon, the officer saw Shawn Cahill, 42, dragging his girlfriend across the front yard of an Oroville home.

