Art for all: Autistic students' work on display for Art on the Spectrum Gala
What do you think of the SLO City Manager and Fire Chief's punishment for participating in the infamous "sexy firefighters" video? The following article was posted on April 12th, 2017, in the New Times - Volume 31, Issue 38 [ Submit a Story ] Tyler Skinner, mother to an autistic child and an event planner in San Luis Obispo, knows this to be true. After working to represent local artist Sydney Hall and brainstorming for an event to promote the annual Walk for Autism, it clicked: What if kids like hers could experience an art class in an environment that catered to their needs? So Art on the Spectrum, a five-week workshop series culminating in an art show at the SLO Museum of Art, was born.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
