Arroyo Grande pair beat SLO man, steal his dog
A man and woman viciously beat a San Luis Obispo man who was sitting at a bus stop in Grover Beach, stole his dog and then fled. The suspects evaded capture for nearly a day, but officers then tracked them down and recovered the dog as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Sat
|Cho
|8
|San Luis Police Abuses
|Fri
|Gene
|1
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Apr 18
|wmcnatt
|8
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Apr 18
|Fearnot
|89
|SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct
|Apr 17
|Doolittle
|2
|SLO District Attorney suspect in False cases
|Apr 16
|James P
|1
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Apr 16
|Willy
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC