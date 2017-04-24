Anti-rental inspection petitioners se...

Anti-rental inspection petitioners seek compromise with SLO city

The leaders of an initiative to replace San Luis Obispo's rental housing inspection ordinance with a "non-discrimination in housing" ordinance are now lobbying the city to work collaboratively with them to avoid an "all-out battle." In March, the City Council repealed the rental housing inspection program.

