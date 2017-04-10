After the new gas taxes, just say no

After the new gas taxes, just say no

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Cal Coast News

San Luis Obispo County Supervisors Debbie Arnold and Lynn Compton and the Central Coast Taxpayers' Association were absolutely right in opposing the 2016 Measure J countywide sales tax increase. At the time, they said, this is a state responsibility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) 4 hr 10 lost 86
Murder of Andrew Holland in SLO Sheriffs custody Apr 11 Truth Matters 1
News Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09) Apr 9 TattooedBaldBoy 39
News Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria... Apr 9 Steve VD 2
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... Apr 6 Kenn 1
Guranteed Rate Scandal David Wilson Apr 6 Teresa 1
Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09) Apr 6 meth recovery not... 29
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,910 • Total comments across all topics: 280,296,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC