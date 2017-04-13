Active Hope: Joanna Macy and Antonia Juhasz + live music, benefit for Codepink

"Active Hope: Rise, Love, Resist!", an inspiring evening with Joanna Macy, eco-philosopher, scholar of Buddhism, general systems theory and deep ecology, author of 13 books including Active Hope: How to Face the Mess We're In Without Going Crazy, and Antonia Juhasz, oil and energy analyst, author, journalist, author of The Bush Agenda , The Tyranny of Oil , and Black Tide . A dozen groups will also present issues and action opportunities in a format that connects and unifies activists and the issues we care about.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.