2 killed in crash on Hwy. 46 in Paso Robles identified

Two Coalinga residents were killed in Sunday morning's fatal crash on Highway 46 East in Paso Robles, according to the Paso Robles Police Department. Virginia Mary Stone, 78, and Lawrence Alphonso Lopez, 52, were killed when the driver, Lopez, ran a red light at Buena Vista Drive and was clipped by a compact Honda that was turning through the intersection, police said.

