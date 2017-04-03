2 killed in crash on Hwy. 46 in Paso Robles identified
Two Coalinga residents were killed in Sunday morning's fatal crash on Highway 46 East in Paso Robles, according to the Paso Robles Police Department. Virginia Mary Stone, 78, and Lawrence Alphonso Lopez, 52, were killed when the driver, Lopez, ran a red light at Buena Vista Drive and was clipped by a compact Honda that was turning through the intersection, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|Apr 2
|Baldboytattoo
|37
|SLO POLICE Department Dysfunctional Corrupt (May '15)
|Apr 2
|Tina
|6
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Mar 27
|Fatboyr
|5
|Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09)
|Mar 26
|Steve
|28
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|Mar 19
|COP
|7
|Time to hire a New Chief of Police
|Mar 19
|Pacman
|2
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Mar 18
|Filipinos are rats
|74
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC