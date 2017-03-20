Who's the father? And other 'Big Litt...

Who's the father? And other 'Big Little Lies' theories

Five episodes down, two to go, and "Big Little Lies" still hasn't revealed many details about its huge central mysteries: Who's dead and who's responsible? There's a constellation of lesser head-scratchers that seem so tied up in that huge one. Who's Ziggy's rapist father? Who's bullying Amabella? And most importantly, is there anything scarier than puppet nightmares? The tension just keeps building, making it increasingly difficult not to throw in the towel and head to Wikipedia where a synopsis of the novel by Liane Moriarty will reveal all.

