Volunteers Make Wishes Possible
When you're helping kids who are sick - really sick - find a moment in time to forget about their life-threatening conditions, leave the hospital and treatments behind, and come together with family for a special experience, the whole family emerges with renewed hope and courage to continue the battles of survival and march toward wellness. Recently, Make-A-WishA TriCounties honored two of our volunteers who give selflessly of themselves to help our children and their families experience that respite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia
|Mar 5
|Who
|1
|SLO County Secretly Selling your Private Inform...
|Mar 3
|Wendell
|1
|Owner: Off-Duty FF Started Fire at CA Store
|Mar 1
|Glenn
|1
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Mar 1
|Pedro
|1
|San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat...
|Feb 28
|Jag
|2
|SLO Prosecutor lied in Trial is supporting Tana...
|Feb 28
|Sawyer
|1
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC