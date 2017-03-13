Video shows Cal Poly police pinning man during disputed arrest
Many Cal Poly students are enraged over footage showing university police pinning a 21-year-old man to the ground outside a San Luis Obispo liquor store. Friends of the suspect allege an undercover officer placed him in a chokehold and tackled him because the man told the policeman to "fuck off."
