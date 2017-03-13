Video shows Cal Poly police pinning m...

Video shows Cal Poly police pinning man during disputed arrest

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Cal Coast News

Many Cal Poly students are enraged over footage showing university police pinning a 21-year-old man to the ground outside a San Luis Obispo liquor store. Friends of the suspect allege an undercover officer placed him in a chokehold and tackled him because the man told the policeman to "fuck off."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C... 6 hr Gman 4
News BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia Mar 5 Who 1
SLO County Secretly Selling your Private Inform... Mar 3 Wendell 1
News Owner: Off-Duty FF Started Fire at CA Store Mar 1 Glenn 1
News Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria... Mar 1 Pedro 1
San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat... Feb 28 Jag 2
SLO Prosecutor lied in Trial is supporting Tana... Feb 28 Sawyer 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,535,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC