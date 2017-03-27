Two NASA Engineers Try Out Politics
When Natalia Sanchez was fourteen, she travelled from her home in BogotA , Colombia, to San Francisco to spend the summer with an aunt. During her stay, she took dozens of pictures of freeways-the on-ramps and off-ramps, the way the roads overlapped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Mon
|Fatboyr
|5
|Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09)
|Sun
|Steve
|28
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|Mar 19
|COP
|7
|Time to hire a New Chief of Police
|Mar 19
|Pacman
|2
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Mar 18
|Filipinos are rats
|74
|Gregory A. Erwin Fires Lawyer Radding (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|3
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC