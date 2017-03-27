Two for one

It's the classic art lover's conundrum: Which fantastic show to go to on a Friday night? Well, Ballet Theatre San Luis Obispo and Build An Opera Productions are making that choice a little easier by teaming up to stage an evening of live music and dance. Birth to Earth will show on April 7 at 7 p.m. at Ballet Theatre SLO's BlackBox Theatre on South Higuera Street.

