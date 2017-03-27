Two for one
It's the classic art lover's conundrum: Which fantastic show to go to on a Friday night? Well, Ballet Theatre San Luis Obispo and Build An Opera Productions are making that choice a little easier by teaming up to stage an evening of live music and dance. Birth to Earth will show on April 7 at 7 p.m. at Ballet Theatre SLO's BlackBox Theatre on South Higuera Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Mar 27
|Fatboyr
|5
|Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09)
|Mar 26
|Steve
|28
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|Mar 19
|COP
|7
|Time to hire a New Chief of Police
|Mar 19
|Pacman
|2
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Mar 18
|Filipinos are rats
|74
|Gregory A. Erwin Fires Lawyer Radding (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|3
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC