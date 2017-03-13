There's a record sea otter population near San Luis Obispo, and 'they're so cute'
Canadian travelers Blaine and Mariette Viger were all smiles Friday while observing some of the record number of sea otters swimming, foraging and grooming themselves in the Morro Bay harbor on a bright afternoon. Trekking all over the western United States, the couple has gone on hiking expeditions in Utah - despite some occasional nasty weather - and stumbled upon the colony of otters near the South T-Pier in San Luis Obispo County.
