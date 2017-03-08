Supes Double Down on Opposing SLO Rail Spur Project
Santa Barbara's supervisors voted to send a second letter to their counterparts in San Luis Obispo to oppose Phillips 66's rail spur project. Even before the county supervisors started discussing the controversial rail spur extension project proposed by Phillips 66, 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam got up and left the dais.
