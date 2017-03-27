Stepping up the care: SLO County, seven cities approve funding...
SLO County Director of Animal Services Eric Anderson didn't mince words when talking about the state of the county animal shelter on Oklahoma Road. It's "dismal," "industrial," and "depressing," he said, plagued by tattered walls and doors, a leaky roof, and poor ventilation.
