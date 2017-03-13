Special election on SLO rental inspec...

Special election on SLO rental inspections still looms

Read more: Cal Coast News

Though the San Luis Obispo City Council is currently in the process of repealing the city's controversial rental inspection ordinance, it appears the council must soon choose between adopting an alternative ordinance pushed by opponents of the inspection program and calling a special election on the matter. In May 2015, the previous city council voted 3-2 to adopt an ordinance that allows an inspector to enter and examine rental units to determine if the properties are safe and habitable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

