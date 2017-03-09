Solutions to San Luis Obispo affordable housing crisis elusive
More than 300 of San Luis Obispo County's most influential minds in the area of housing, development and the economy convened March 9 for a five-hour summit to discuss the future of affordability in the region. The event was kicked off by Ermin Karim, president and CEO of the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Business Times.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia
|Mar 5
|Who
|1
|SLO County Secretly Selling your Private Inform...
|Mar 3
|Wendell
|1
|Owner: Off-Duty FF Started Fire at CA Store
|Mar 1
|Glenn
|1
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Mar 1
|Pedro
|1
|San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat...
|Feb 28
|Jag
|2
|SLO Prosecutor lied in Trial is supporting Tana...
|Feb 28
|Sawyer
|1
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC