SLO woman killed in Highway 227 crash
A 68-year-old San Luis Obispo woman reportedly pulled into oncoming traffic on Highway 227 south of SLO on Monday. Charlotte Jane Morgan suffered major injuries in the crash and died in the hospital on Tuesday.
