SLO repeals rental ordinance, considers nondiscrimination
The San Luis Obispo City Council repealed the city's controversial rental inspection ordinance on Tuesday. However, the council did not adopt a nondiscrimination in housing ordinance and instead voted to allow 30 days for city staff to analyze the proposed ordinance's potential impacts.
