SLO offers $20,000 for neighborhood projects

The city of San Luis Obispo is extending a grant program that helps fund neighborhood projects , setting aside $20,000 between 2017 to 2019 to support citizen-led projects that aim to "enhance and strengthen" neighborhoods. The City Council agreed to a two-year extension of the program on March 7, and increased the amount of public funding available from $15,000 to $20,000.

