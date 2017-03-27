SLO offers $20,000 for neighborhood p...

SLO offers $20,000 for neighborhood projects

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: New Times SLO

The city of San Luis Obispo is extending a grant program that helps fund neighborhood projects , setting aside $20,000 between 2017 to 2019 to support citizen-led projects that aim to "enhance and strengthen" neighborhoods. The City Council agreed to a two-year extension of the program on March 7, and increased the amount of public funding available from $15,000 to $20,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C... Mar 27 Fatboyr 5
Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09) Mar 26 Steve 28
public corruption slo (Nov '14) Mar 19 COP 7
Time to hire a New Chief of Police Mar 19 Pacman 2
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) Mar 18 Filipinos are rats 74
Gregory A. Erwin Fires Lawyer Radding (Apr '16) Mar 17 Oh Yea 3
News Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered... Mar 17 Oh Yea 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,745 • Total comments across all topics: 279,935,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC