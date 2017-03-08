SLO Council votes to repeal rental inspection ordinance
Faced with a looming special election, the San Luis Obispo City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to repeal the city's controversial rental inspection ordinance. A second vote at an upcoming council meeting is necessary for the ordnance to formally be repealed.
